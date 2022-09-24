Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

