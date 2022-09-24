Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,950.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00152642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00283311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00751446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.73 or 0.00615288 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

