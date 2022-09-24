Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Gap Down to $14.29

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.29, but opened at $13.85. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 2,568 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACET shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,292 shares of company stock worth $1,534,604 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 62.9% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 943,725 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $12,771,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,583,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

