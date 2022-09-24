Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Down to $29.80

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.80, but opened at $29.02. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

