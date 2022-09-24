Allworth Financial LP Acquires 56 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $334.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.58. The company has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

