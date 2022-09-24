Allworth Financial LP Acquires 56 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $334.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.58. The company has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

