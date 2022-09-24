Allworth Financial LP Acquires 6,073 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 570,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 85,191 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $56.83.

