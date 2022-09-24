Allworth Financial LP Buys 337 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Copart by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 118,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 4.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Copart by 15.2% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average is $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

