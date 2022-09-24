Allworth Financial LP Has $832,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 526.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 1.5 %

AFL opened at $57.79 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.