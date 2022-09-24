Allworth Financial LP Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 452,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 254,983 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41.

