Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.31 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

