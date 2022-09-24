Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Eversource Energy by 118.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 112,041 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

