Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,977 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 128,082 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

