ALLY Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. ALLY has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $11,882.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

ALLY launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

