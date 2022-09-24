Alpha5 (A5T) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,469.00

Alpha5 (A5T) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. Alpha5 has a market capitalization of $841,558.00 and approximately $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha5 coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha5 has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha5 Profile

Alpha5’s launch date was July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 33,665,703 coins. Alpha5’s official website is www.alpha5.io/#. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha5’s official message board is alpha5-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alpha5

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha5 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha5 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha5 using one of the exchanges listed above.

