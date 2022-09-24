Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Timken worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Timken by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $59.85 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

