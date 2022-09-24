Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,867.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,948 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

