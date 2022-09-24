American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,864,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.74 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $98.97.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.