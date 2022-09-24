American Shiba (USHIBA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

American Shiba (USHIBA) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. American Shiba has a total market cap of $807,600.00 and approximately $8,965.00 worth of American Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, American Shiba has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One American Shiba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About American Shiba

American Shiba’s genesis date was May 11th, 2021. American Shiba’s total supply is 96,831,326,517,013,900 coins. American Shiba’s official Twitter account is @ShibaUshiba and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for American Shiba is americanshiba.com. The Reddit community for American Shiba is https://reddit.com/r/Americanshiba.

Buying and Selling American Shiba

According to CryptoCompare, “American Shiba (USHIBA) is an Ethereum-based meme token with a deflationary supply. It aims to become the American version of SHIBA.USHIBA is 100% community-owned. Everyone who holds USHIBA is part of a growing community that believes in decentralization and charity causes. You have a voice in deciding the directions and missions of the community. On the financial side, USHIBA holders receive a 2% redistribution that comes from each transaction.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as American Shiba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire American Shiba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase American Shiba using one of the exchanges listed above.

