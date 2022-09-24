AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $137.20 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

