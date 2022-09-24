Angus Cole Acquires 500 Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Stock

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angus Cole acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,155,606.

Angus Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Angus Cole purchased 900 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00.

Clairvest Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CVG opened at C$72.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Clairvest Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$55.00 and a 12 month high of C$80.05.

Clairvest Group Dividend Announcement

Clairvest Group ( TSE:CVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported C$13.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

