AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.55

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 3363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.
AppLovin Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin
In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AppLovin
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
