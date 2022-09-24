AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.55

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 3363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

