Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) versus GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% GoDaddy 8.58% -147.44% 4.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 175.19 -$58.09 million ($1.92) -3.26 GoDaddy $3.82 billion 2.89 $242.30 million $2.07 34.06

This table compares Arbe Robotics and GoDaddy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoDaddy has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and GoDaddy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 GoDaddy 0 1 4 1 3.00

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.00%. GoDaddy has a consensus target price of $100.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.91%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Arbe Robotics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services; online store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator; and point-of-sale (POS) devices, as well as software for POS. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

