ARC Governance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (ARCX)

ARC Governance (ARCX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, ARC Governance has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARC Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARC Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $9,888.00 worth of ARC Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARC Governance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ARC Governance Profile

ARC Governance’s genesis date was May 8th, 2021. ARC Governance’s total supply is 95,067,444 coins. The official website for ARC Governance is arcx.money. ARC Governance’s official Twitter account is @arcxmoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARC Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “ARCx is a decentralized scoring protocol that powers on-chain identity and credit-score based borrowing (launching Q2 2022). After claiming a Passport, users are incentivised to improve their on-chain reputation through maximising their Scores across multiple “games” so they can be rewarded with various benefits.DiscordDocs”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARC Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARC Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARC Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARC Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARC Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.