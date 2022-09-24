Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.32

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 3275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

