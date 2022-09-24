ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $22,631.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is an innovative blockchain-based loyalty token that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fundArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

