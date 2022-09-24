Arden Trust Co Invests $2.70 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 26,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $54,101,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.0 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average is $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.