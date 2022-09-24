Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $558,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $256.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.09 and a 200-day moving average of $274.20.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

