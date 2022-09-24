Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $228.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.49. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

