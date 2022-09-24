Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $152.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

