Armor NXM (arNXM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.21 Million

Armor NXM (arNXM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Armor NXM has a market cap of $3.21 million and $12,185.00 worth of Armor NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Armor NXM has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Armor NXM coin can currently be bought for $13.48 or 0.00070504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Armor NXM Coin Profile

Armor NXM was first traded on January 21st, 2021. Armor NXM’s total supply is 238,426 coins. Armor NXM’s official website is armor.fi. Armor NXM’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Armor NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor's arNXM vault allows users to stake wNXM tokens with Nexus Mutual without the need to lock their tokens for 90 days. It's been created to boost the amount of capital being staked in the Nexus Mutual protocol.The arNXM Vault accepts deposits of wNXM, exchanges them for arNXM at the current value (based on the amount of NXM the contract has and total supply of arNXM), then a user may withdraw to gain rewards from their staking.”

