Armor NXM (arNXM) Price Reaches $13.41 on Exchanges

Armor NXM (arNXM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Armor NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $13.41 or 0.00070257 BTC on exchanges. Armor NXM has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $12,185.00 worth of Armor NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Armor NXM has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Armor NXM Profile

Armor NXM was first traded on January 21st, 2021. Armor NXM’s total supply is 238,426 coins. Armor NXM’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Armor NXM is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling Armor NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor's arNXM vault allows users to stake wNXM tokens with Nexus Mutual without the need to lock their tokens for 90 days. It's been created to boost the amount of capital being staked in the Nexus Mutual protocol.The arNXM Vault accepts deposits of wNXM, exchanges them for arNXM at the current value (based on the amount of NXM the contract has and total supply of arNXM), then a user may withdraw to gain rewards from their staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Armor NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Armor NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Armor NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

