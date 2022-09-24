Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.12

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Avient Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 565.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

