Bata Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Bata has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Bata has a market capitalization of $68,955.26 and $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00283311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001152 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017402 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

