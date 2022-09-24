Battle Pets (PET) Price Reaches $0.0583 on Top Exchanges

Battle Pets (PET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Battle Pets has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Battle Pets has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $142,693.00 worth of Battle Pets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Battle Pets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004808 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.01670632 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00035878 BTC.

About Battle Pets

Battle Pets (CRYPTO:PET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Battle Pets’ total supply is 199,324,371 coins. Battle Pets’ official Twitter account is @battle_pets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “”Battle Pets” is a blockchain game about adorable pets running on Binance Smart Chain. Each pet is an NFT(Non-fungible Token) that can be collected, nourished, and armed with weapons to battle with other pets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle Pets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Battle Pets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Battle Pets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

