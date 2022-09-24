B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $3.67 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 39,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

