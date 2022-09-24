BEPRO Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $246,455.00 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $246,455.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BEPRO Network is early.betprotocol.com.

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bepro Network Protocol is a decentralized marketplace and system that connects developers with operators or anyone looking to build open-source development repositories.”

