Bincentive (BCNT) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Bincentive (BCNT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Bincentive has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bincentive has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bincentive coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bincentive Coin Profile

Bincentive’s launch date was October 3rd, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Bincentive’s official message board is medium.com/@bincentive. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/Bincentive. The official website for Bincentive is www.bincentive.com. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @BincentiveToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bincentive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets."

