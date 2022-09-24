BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.02 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $154,499.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,957.31 or 1.00000874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011722 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067547 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.