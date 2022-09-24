Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 105,884 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,884 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,771,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,799,000 after buying an additional 48,248 shares during the period. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.