bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011129 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070783 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10821075 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 20,723,205 coins. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

