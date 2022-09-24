BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $285,401.00

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $285,401.00 and approximately $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Coin Profile

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was first traded on April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official website is blackhole.black/#.

Buying and Selling BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

