Blind Boxes Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,867.00 (BLES)

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Blind Boxes has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Blind Boxes has a total market capitalization of $607,009.00 and approximately $25,867.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blind Boxes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blind Boxes Profile

Blind Boxes’ genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Blind Boxes is blindboxes.io. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blind Boxes Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blind Boxes is a gamified curation platform and launchpad for NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The mission of Blind Boxes is to enable creators and brands to diversify their revenue streams, increase the liquidity of their creative assets, and become leaders in decentralized global economies while engaging fans and buyers to discover and collect rare, limited edition NFTs. Via the Blind Boxes Marketplace, buyers get to experience the thrill of time-released white-labelled blind box series, where a collector can draw from and unlock sealed packages of exclusive items, curated by tastemakers across the arts, music, & entertainment sectors. The platform offers a commission structure that incentivizes independent contributors to produce bespoke blind box collections that feature top-tier talent and emerging artists and designers from around the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blind Boxes directly using US dollars.

