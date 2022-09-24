Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.32

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 3018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

BFH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($2.00). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.07%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

