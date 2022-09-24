Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

PWR opened at $128.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.58. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

