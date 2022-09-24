Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 3.9 %

AAL opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.51. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

