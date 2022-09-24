Bunicorn One Day Volume Reaches $3,374.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $48,395.73 and approximately $3,374.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007388 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011116 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070783 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10821075 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 18,106,647 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.