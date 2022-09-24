BunnyPark Price Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (BP)

BunnyPark (BP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, BunnyPark has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One BunnyPark coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BunnyPark has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BunnyPark

BunnyPark is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 93,366,546 coins. BunnyPark’s official website is www.bunnypark.com. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BunnyPark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on Binance Smart Chain. The program focuses on NFT SaaSization and product standardization to allow more variety of NFT gameplay, product rules and application value to be output in a series of standard smart contracts.Telegram”

