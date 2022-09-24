Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) Price Hits $0.0507

Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Butterfly Protocol has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $33,546.00 worth of Butterfly Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Butterfly Protocol has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. One Butterfly Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Butterfly Protocol Profile
Butterfly Protocol launched on January 26th, 2021. Butterfly Protocol’s total supply is 97,706,960 coins. The official website for Butterfly Protocol is www.butterflyprotocol.io. Butterfly Protocol’s official Twitter account is @butterflyproto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Butterfly Protocol
