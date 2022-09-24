Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RHS opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.22 and its 200 day moving average is $169.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.08 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.