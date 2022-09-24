Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,683 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.

